Press release from Eblen Charities:

(Asheville, NC) Families in need of help in providing a memorable Christmas for their children this year can begin signing up for the Eblen Charities St. Nicholas Project this Monday, October 1st at the Eblen Charities Waddell Client Service Center at Westgate. Sign up during regular office hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

“This Christmas thousands of area children will have a brighter Christmas thanks to the generosity of Ingles Markets, WLOS, Clear Channel, Tony and Isa Fraga, Smokey Mountain Toy Run, Group, Friday’s Staffing, Great Beginnings/ Great Smiles Dental, iHeart Radio, Two Men and a Truck, and hundreds of other businesses, organizations, and individuals in our community who have donated and who are joining us in collecting toys,” states Bill Murdock, executive director of Eblen Charities. “To again be working with so many wonderful partners on such a wonderful and important project is not only a great honor for us, but will touch more lives than ever before.”

Growing from assisting five families our first year to assisting nearly 4,500 children and their families last year, the Saint Nicholas Project provides a bright and happy holiday for families who may not have the chance or means to enjoy them on their own.

The St. Nicholas Project Festivities on Saturday, November 3rd with the Smoky Mountain Toy Run beginning at 1:00 PM at Kearfott in Swannanoa with the Sixth Annual Ingles Magical Christmas Toy Drive is set for Thursday, November 29 through Saturday, December 1st at the Ingles on Tunnel Rd.

The Ingles Toy Store will open on December 10that Westgate Shopping Center in the old Bon Marche’/Hamrick’s Department Store. It will once again be the site of thousands of toys, games, dolls, and stocking stuffers that will serve thousands of children in our community who may be less fortunate during these difficult times. In the past three years the Ingles Toy Store has become one of the busiest centers of Christmas activity in our area.

The Ingles Toy Store is located 80 Westgate Parkway in the Westgate Shopping Center For more information, please contact Bill Murdock at the Eblen Charities at 828-242-2848 or via email at eblenfound@aol.com