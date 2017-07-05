Press release from Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos:

The word volunteerism is described as the use or involvement of volunteer work and community service; a word that Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos proudly embodies. Devoted to the Caesars Code of Commitment, the employees of Harrah’s Cherokee strive to make the communities in which they live and work healthy and more vibrant places through volunteer efforts and by making monetary donations to organizations in need.

For quarter two of 2017, their volunteer efforts did not go unnoticed as 28,301 service hours were logged through the companies employee community outreach program, HERO (Harrah’s Employees Reaching Out). HERO allows the employees of Harrah’s Cherokee to volunteer with organizations like The Community Table, Manna Food Bank, Valley River Humane Society, PAW’s Animal Shelter, REACH of Cherokee County, Haywood Habitat for Humanity, AWAKE, United Way and Betty’s Place.

In addition to their volunteer efforts, Harrah’s Cherokee also wrapped up the quarter donating $119,150 in cash and services to non-profit organizations in Western North Carolina. Notable donations from this sum include a $25,000 donation to the Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation to benefit the Wellness Garden at the Snowbird Residential Treatment Center and a $30,000 donation to Manna Food Bank, an organization that Harrah’s Cherokee has partnered with for the past 19 years to solve hunger in Western North Carolina.

Jo Ray, Regional Vice President of Human Resources & External Relations at Harrah’s Cherokee, works closely with the company’s community partners and is able to see first-hand the impact that employees of Harrah’s Cherokee are making.

“I am very proud of the employees we have at Harrah’s Cherokee and their relentless ambition to make a difference,” said Ray. “We want people to know we are more than just a gaming industry; we are an organization that cares about giving back to our local communities.”

ABOUT Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel:

An enterprise of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Nation, Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel is located near Murphy, North Carolina. The Cherokee County, NC facility features 50,000 square feet of gaming space with over 1,000 slot games and 70 traditional table games, The Food Market and a 300-room, full service hotel.

ABOUT Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

An enterprise of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Nation, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort is located in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains of Western North Carolina. The Casino has 150,000 square feet of gaming space, and offers traditional table games such as black jack, roulette and craps. The property also features over 1,100 hotel rooms, the Le Fu Men gaming area, 10 restaurants, the ESSENCE Lounge, the luxurious 18,000 square feet Mandara Spa and seven retail shops. In addition to the 56-acre property, guests have privileged access to the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Nation-owned Sequoyah National Golf Club.