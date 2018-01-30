Science Pub: Crude Awakening – From the Exxon Valdez to the BP Gulf Spill

AMOS presents free public lecture on February 16 with Roger Helm, former lead scientist for the Department of Interior’s Damage Assessment Team.

ASHEVILLE, NC – January 29, 2018: The Asheville Museum of Science (AMOS) and The Collider announce their next co-hosted installment of the Science Pub, a free Friday night guest speaker series offered by AMOS. Roger Helm, former Lead Scientist with the Department of Interior’s Damage Assessment Team, will present “Crude Awakening – From the Exxon Valdez to the BP Gulf Spill.” This program will take place on Friday, Feb. 16, at The Collider. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 6:00 p.m.

Helm’s presentation will provide details into the ways governments hold those responsible for the release of oil and toxic chemicals into coastal ecosystems. Federal, State, and Tribal Governments have consistently held spillers accountable for the injury their releases have wrecked on natural resources such as: birds, fish, other wildlife, and public lands. Lawsuits under provisions of Federal and State statues impels those responsible for the release of oil and many chemicals to pay for the assessment of the injury their release caused and for restoration actions that make the public whole again. Helm will share a broad range of examples spanning from the 1988 Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska to the 2010 British Petroleum oil well blowout in the Gulf of Mexico.

The program takes place at The Collider in downtown Asheville, on the top floor of the Wells Fargo building at 1 Haywood St. Attendees are invited to enjoy light bites provided by Ingles and refreshments provided by Asheville Brewers Alliance before settling in for a fascinating night of science.

This is the fourth year AMOS has collaborated with local scientists and breweries to present the Science Pub series free to the public. Prior Science Pub topics have included gravitational waves, the science of brewing beer, dog behavior, neuroscience of bias, the value of WNCs food systems, Neanderthals, and more.

The Collider, an innovation center for climate solutions has partnered with the museum to co-host the 2017-2018 Science Pub series. The two nonprofit organizations are located in the same building; AMOS on the ground floor at 43 Patton Ave., and The Collider on the top floor, overlooking Pritchard Park.