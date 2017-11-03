FUR Kittens’ Host Open House on November 18

Feline Urgent Rescue of WNC will host a special Kitten adoption day and Open House at FUR’s Cat Sanctuary on Saturday, November 18, from 1-4 p.m. Come out to meet the many kittens and older cats that need loving homes.

The adoption fee for kittens is $20. All have been spayed/neutered, are current on shots and have microchips. Older cats will be available for adoption for $35.

Refreshments will be served and there will be door prize drawings for people who adopt kittens.

The Sanctuary is located at 38 Safe Haven Drive off of Rabbit Skin Road in Waynesville is at the junction of Highway 276 and I-40 at Exit 20. Continue one mile up the road. Safe Haven Drive will be on the right.

For more information call 1-844-888-CATS, visit FURofWNC.org. and see FUR’s Facebook page at facebook.com/furofwnc.