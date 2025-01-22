If you receive a letter from FEMA saying you are ineligible for assistance, you can appeal the decision and provide more information. It is possibly something as simple as missing documentation or information.

Please read the FEMA letter carefully and entirely. If you are found eligible for assistance, the letter will explain the amount of assistance FEMA approved and information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds. If you are found ineligible, the letter will explain the reasons.

If you disagree with any decisions from FEMA, you may appeal.

Appeal Process

It is important to include documentation to support your reason for appeal. Provide any documents FEMA has requested, such as documents from your insurance company and documents that prove occupancy or ownership.

Be sure to write your FEMA application number and the disaster number (DR-4829-SC) on each page of your appeal to FEMA and on any documents that are submitted.

Mail your appeal within 60 days from the date on your FEMA decision letter to:

FEMA – Individuals & Households Program National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

You can also upload your appeal documentation to your account on DisasterAssistance.gov, or fax to 800-827-8112.

If you are unable to send an appeal yourself, ask someone to do it for you. It could be someone in your household, a friend or an attorney. You will need to provide FEMA with a statement signed by you that the person is authorized to appeal on your behalf.

For additional information about FEMA’s appeal process or about authorizing a third party to act on your behalf call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Assistance is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. You can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center; to find the nearest center, go to: fema.gov/drc. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Jan. 28.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.