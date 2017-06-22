Press release:

Female Authors Writing America between the World Wars

Lecture and Film Series at West Asheville Public Library

Free evening events at 5:30-7:00 PM with refreshments

When “experts” talk of the United States’ 20th century literary flowering, they refer primarily to males writing during the 1920’s and 1930’s: Sinclair Lewis, William Faulkner, Thomas Wolfe, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway. But there were also wonderful female writers during that period.

On eight evenings from August to December, in the West Asheville Public Library meeting room at 942 Haywood Road just off Patton Avenue, the Wilma Dykeman Legacy and the North Carolina Humanities Council will celebrate Female Authors Writing America between the World Wars. Through five lectures and three documentary films — all beginning at 5:30 PM — the following writers will be featured:

• Thursday, August 10

Ellen Glasgow and her novel Barren Ground

lecture by Lucinda MacKethan, professor emerita at NC State University

• Thursday, September 7

film showing of Cheating the Stillness: The World of Julia Peterkin

• Thursday, September 14

Julia Peterkin and her novel Scarlet Sister Mary

lecture by Susan Millar Williams, Professor of English at Trident Technical College

• Thursday, October 12

Olive Tilford Dargan and her novel Call Home the Heart

lecture by Kathy Ackerman, Dean of Arts and Sciences, Isothermal Community College

• Wednesday, November 8

film showing of Creative Fire: The Life of Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings

• Thursday, November 9

Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings and her memoir Cross Creek

lecture by Brent Kinser, Chair of English Department, Western Carolina University

• Thursday, December 7

film showing of Zora’s Roots: The Life of Zora Neale Hurston

• Thursday, December 14

Zora Neale Hurston and her autobiography Dust Tracks on a Road

lecture by Sharon L. Jones, Professor of English, Wright State University