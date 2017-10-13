Press release from the YMCA of Western North Carolina:

Asheville, N.C., Oct. 13, 2017 – The Hominy Valley will get healthier in spirit, mind, and body when the Ferguson Family YMCA opens its doors at Westridge Marketplace in Candler on Nov. 14.

The new state-of-the-art facility includes a 20,000-square-foot wellness floor, exercise and group cycling studios, functional fitness area featuring CrossFit, community meeting space, and a child care center.

Paul Vest, president and CEO of the YMCA of Western North Carolina, says he’s excited to grow the Y’s mission in the Hominy Valley area.

“The Y is more than a place to work out — we’re a place of community,” Vest said. “Of course, members will have access to new exercise machines, unlimited group exercise classes, and a CrossFit studio, but there will be so much more. The Ferguson Family Y will also expand our existing charitable programs in the community, including scholarships for afterschool child care and summer camp, youth mentorship, food distribution, nutrition education, diabetes prevention and management classes, and programs for cancer survivors and active older adults.”

Community events and membership promotion

The Ferguson Family Y is hosting a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. and an open house on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community members will be able to tour the new facility, speak with staff, try CrossFit demos, and sign up to become a Y member.

To celebrate opening week, people can join the Y for just $1 from Nov. 13-20, with no enrollment fee and no payment until December. Membership includes access to all seven YMCA of WNC facilities.

Charter memberships, which include special recognition and commemorative gifts, are now available online and at any YMCA of WNC location.

Introducing Westridge CrossFit

The Ferguson Family Y is also the home of Westridge CrossFit, available to all YMCA of WNC members for an additional program fee.

The Y’s CrossFit program is designed to help people at all levels of fitness achieve their goals in a welcoming, supportive environment. Highlights include group-based classes led by certified instructors, a cycling studio for cross-training, and free child care. And Y members who sign up for CrossFit have full access to all Y fitness facilities, including five indoor pools for year-round triathalon training.

Donors make it possible

The Ferguson Family Y is opening thanks to a lead gift from Jack and Carolyn Ferguson. Other major donors include the Biltmore Lake Charitable Fund, Joanne and Phil Roudebush, Pulliam Properties, and Southeastern Container.

“The generosity of the people of Hominy Valley for this project is strengthening the heart of community,” Vest said. “And as community support grows, so will the Y.”

Those who would like to contribute to the Ferguson Family Y may still do so by visiting ymcawnc.org/give or by visiting the Y after it opens on Nov. 14.