Press release from City of Asheville:

City of Hendersonville residents and property owners,

May 1 is the final day to place Hurricane Helene storm debris in the right-of-way for collection within the city limits. Debris set out after this deadline will be the property owner’s responsibility to dispose of and will be subject to code enforcement action.

Residents are encouraged to take this final opportunity to clear their properties of remaining storm debris, ensure they are sorted correctly by type, and placed in the right-of-way by May 1 to ensure efficient and safe collection.

City of Hendersonville Storm Sweep Instructions for City of Hendersonville Residents:

To participate, residents should sort and place storm debris into separate piles in the right-of-way in front of their property, ensuring it doesn’t block roadways, sidewalks, drainage ditches, or utility infrastructure. Residents are encouraged to place final storm debris out as soon as possible to help crews efficiently track and collect remaining debris.

Debris Sorting Guidelines:

Vegetative Debris – Tree limbs, logs, and branches.

Construction & Demolition Debris (C&D) – Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, roofing, plumbing.

Storm-related Household Hazardous Waste – Paint, oil, batteries, chemicals, cleaning supplies.

Storm-damaged Electronics – TVs, computers, DVD players, stereos, phones.

Storm-damaged Appliances – Refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters, dishwashers. Appliance doors must be secured.

Important Reminders:

Only Hurricane Helene-related storm debris will be collected.

Do not bag storm debris – leave it loose for collection.

Keep piles at least five feet away from hydrants, utility poles, meter boxes, sewer clean-outs, mailboxes, garbage carts, or structures.

Avoid placing debris directly under trees, power lines, or in areas that may obstruct collection vehicles.

Storm debris should be placed in the right-of-way within ten feet of the roadside.

Do not place debris where it could wash into waterways or storm drains.

Regular household garbage and recyclables should go in the usual carts for routine collection.

Non-storm vegetative yard waste collection may be delayed during the storm sweep.

Residents do not need to contact Public Works – crews have already mapped and will continue to map and track debris piles for collection.

For property owners who can’t move debris to the right-of-way or lack debris removal insurance, visit https://www.hendersoncountync.gov/em/page/private-property-debris-removal-program for information on Henderson County’s Private Property Debris Removal Program (PPDR).

For more information on the Storm Sweep and debris removal guidelines, visit www.hvlnc.gov/helene.