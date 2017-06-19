Press release from Asheville Area Arts Council:
On Saturday, June 17 the Americans for the Arts released the Arts & Economic Prosperity V (AEP5) study finding the non-profit arts and culture sector is a $68 million industry in Buncombe County! This spending supports 2,233 full-time equivalent jobs and generates over $7.3 million in local and state government revenue.
Non-profit arts and culture organizations, which spend $26.4 million annually, leverage a remarkable $42.5 million in additional spending by arts and culture audiences – spending that pumps vital revenue into local restaurants, hotels, retail stores, and other businesses. Supporting arts and culture not only enhances our quality of life, but also invests in Buncombe County’s economic well-being!
Read the full study here.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.