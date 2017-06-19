Press release from Asheville Area Arts Council:

On Saturday, June 17 the Americans for the Arts released the Arts & Economic Prosperity V (AEP5) study finding the non-profit arts and culture sector is a $68 million industry in Buncombe County! This spending supports 2,233 full-time equivalent jobs and generates over $7.3 million in local and state government revenue.

Non-profit arts and culture organizations, which spend $26.4 million annually, leverage a remarkable $42.5 million in additional spending by arts and culture audiences – spending that pumps vital revenue into local restaurants, hotels, retail stores, and other businesses. Supporting arts and culture not only enhances our quality of life, but also invests in Buncombe County’s economic well-being!