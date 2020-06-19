Press release from the City of Asheville Fire Department:

AFD companies responded to a structure fire off Hilliard Ave at around 1:30 a.m. this morning. The 3-story unoccupied apartment building under construction was fully involved causing AFD companies to use a defensive attack and to call a 2nd alarm.

Several units of a condo complex adjacent to the fire site suffered damage along with several cars. The Red Cross was called to assist residents of the condos that may need to be displaced. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters.

The location of this fire at 360 Hilliard Ave is the site of an affordable housing development under construction and slated to open later this year. In addition to the construction site, some of the tennis courts and windscreens at Aston Park Tennis Center were damaged by the fire, which was located on adjacent property. The Center will be closed until further notice.

This fire is suspicious in nature and is being further investigated by Asheville Fire Department, Asheville Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation and Office of State Fire Marshal. For further information regarding this fire contact Kelley Klope, PIO for AFD 828-768-1437.