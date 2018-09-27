Press release from Trauma Intervention Programs of WNC:

The Trauma Intervention Program of WNC, a nonprofit organization that partners with local law enforcement, EMS and fire departments to provide support to victims of trauma, is holding their 1s t Annual Fire Truck Pull and Health and Safety Fair on October 20, 2018 from 11 am–4 pm at Camping World Asheville.

Teams will compete to see who can pull a fully loaded 33,000 lb fire truck the fastest. Registration is now open! Recruit your Crossfit gym members, local emergency responders, high school sports teams or family members. The Fire Truck Pull is being organized to be a fun and family-oriented event and will include food, music, activities for the kids, safety demonstrations and more.

Sponsors of the the 1st Annual TIP of WNC Fire Truck Pull include:

Platinum

Borg Warner

Gold

Mission Hospital

Silver

Pardee Hospital City of Hendersonville

Bronze

Groce Funeral Home

For more information on this event or to become a sponsor, visit www.tiptug.org or call 828-513-0498