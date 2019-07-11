Press release from Firestorm Books & Coffee:

Firestorm Books & Coffee is excited to announce children’s summer programming taking place at the bookstore from July 6 through Saturday, Aug. 24, with an event every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The programming rotates each week between read-alouds and arts and crafts events, all of which are focused on local ecology, using natural materials to make art, recycling and upcycling, and gardening.

The aim of this programming is to give participants a better understanding of and appreciation for nature, empower them with tools to utilize natural materials, and encourage a more diverse and accessible relationship to the natural world. Every participant has the chance to collect a stamp for each event they attend, with the opportunity to turn in a full stamp card for a free book! Read aloud themes include Animals, Outdoor Adventures, and Anarchy (the children’s summer programming culminates at the Another Carolina Anarchist Bookfair ( acab2019.noblogs.org ), taking place in West Asheville Friday-Sunday, Aug. 23-25). The arts and crafts projects include making a recycled container garden, making a nature journal, a natural dye workshop, and using dried flowers and leaves to create Nature Wheels.

These events are free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. Please plan on accompanying your child to the events. All materials will be provided, including a snack. Detailed dates and times listed below.

July 13: Outdoor Adventures Read Aloud

July 20: Nature Journals

July 27: Animals Read Aloud

Aug. 3: Natural Dye Workshop

Aug. 10: Trees/Plants Read Aloud

Aug. 17: Nature Wheels

Aug. 24: Anarchy Read Aloud