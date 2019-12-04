Press release from Firestorm Books & Coffee:

What: Firestorm Holiday Craft Pop-up Series

Who: Eighteen local crafters, including illustrators, fiber artists, jewelers, herbalists, woodworkers, and a bladesmith!

Where: Firestorm Books & Coffee, 610 Haywood Road, Asheville NC 28806

When: December 14th, 15th, and 21st from 11am to 4pm

Since opening on Haywood Road in 2015, Firestorm Books & Coffee has hosted an annual holiday craft pop-up in mid-December. These events have given a platform to emerging artists and offered holiday shoppers an opportunity to find something affordable and unique. This year, Firestorm will host three pop-ups, each featuring the work of at least six artists. A portion of each sale will underwrite social movement space and the co-operative’s grassroots community programming in 2020.

More information available on the official website and Facebook events. Supporting images available for download here.

Saturday, December 14th

• Abacus Corvus Artwork is the creative collaboration of Corina Dross and Jocelyn (Jo) Mosser, who create colorful collaborative illustrations of nature and animals with heartfelt spells, made to help folks live a more supported existence in these dire times. abacuscorvus.com

• Bear Dog Designs makes modern home goods to encourage our collective curiosity and interest in our lived environments, with a twist. From modern plant stands and industrial lamps, to flower presses and marquee box lights, each piece is an expression of love for sustainably-sourced local materials. beardogdesigns.com

• Ell’s Nalbinding uses a traditional fiber art technique called nalbinding—like knitting but with one needle and each stitch is a knot—to make hats, socks, mason jar cozies, lil baskets, and more. facebook.com/EllsNalbinding

• Plants and Knits is a fiber artist selling hand-dyed yarn and hand-knit items, particularly beanies and scarves with color schemes inspired by the Blue Ridge Parkway and witchcraft. instagram.com/plants.and.knits

• Running Rabbit Art sells stickers, postcards, greeting cards and more. The work includes original art that is hand-drawn on a chalkboard, featuring environmentally-focused quotes from prominent writers, and inspired by the beauty of our Appalachian ecosystem. instagram.com/running.rabbit.art

• Sam Davis is an eclectic designer who focuses on vector art with themes of animals, queer art, progressive religion, and geography through stickers and apparel. redbubble.com/people/reallyjustsam

• Waymaker Creations is a multi-media artist offering prints, originals, pronoun pins, and stickers! facebook.com/crowe.waymaker

Sunday, December 15th, 2019

• Analog Adornments is a nonbinary jeweler who creates ritual-infused mixed metal and mineral statement pieces to empower people through their self-expression. instagram.com/analogadornments

• Chrysalis Earth Farm is a small regenerative farm in Sylva, making products from full spectrum, minimally processed, hemp CBD oil grown outdoors in the sun, rain and living soil. chrysalisearthfarm.org

• The Dicey Dungeon makes cute loot, RPG gear, and handcrafted dice-wear.

etsy.com/shop/thediceydungeon

• MKR Fiber Arts creates embroidery and more inspired by the natural world.

• Talia Scarpelli’s work spans several mediums, from letterpress printing to embroidered cat toys to watercolor paintings. Equally cute and creepy, it often depicts monsters, decay, and the tiny universes beneath our feet. taliascarpelli.bigcartel.com

• Weedlady Herbals and Punkcraft makes a variety of homemade herbal products—festive syrups, tea blends, salves and oils as well as medicines to support the mind and body through the winter months—plus one-of-a-kind punk-inspired accessories and clothing. facebook.com/weedladyherbalsandpunkcraft

Saturday, December 21st

• Emily Eagan is an artist of multiple mediums, including drawings, prints, paint on denim vests, and bleach on upcycled clothing. Nature, animals, and magic inspire Emily’s stickers, pins, and hand bound/printed notebooks. emilyeaganart.com

• Eva Leach is a functional potter whose handmade work is intended to bring joy to your daily rituals through simple forms and subtle but interesting surfaces.

• Harvest Gap Forge is the work of a 17 year old emerging artist-blacksmith from the Reems Creek Valley who forges objects for the home and shop. instagram.com/HarvestGapForge

• PHLOX creates hand-embroidered clothing as well as prints and original artwork. instagram.com/_phlox_

• Retool designs and makes vegan accessories including wallets, belts, bags, and straps. They love using repurposed materials like seatbelt webbing. etsy.com/shop/retoolsf

• Sleepybowie makes weird junk for your weird lyfe, including celebrity hybrid watercolors (Danny Devito as a ham!) and monsters sewn from repurposed sweaters. etsy.com/shop/sleepybowie