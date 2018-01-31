Press release from Healthcare For All-WNC and Our Revolution Hendersonville:

This 58-minute documentary takes an in-depth look into how our dysfunctional health care system is damaging our economy, suffocating our businesses, discouraging physicians and negatively impacting on the nation’s health, while remaining un-affordable for a third of our citizens.

Guest speaker, Marsha Fretwell, M.D., will discuss the movie and answer questions from the attendees. Marsha Fretwell, M.D., is a longtime member of Physicians for a National Health Program. Retired from active practice in geriatric medicine, she is now activity working with Healthcare for All of Western North Carolina seeking fundamental change in the financing of health care.

WHAT: “Fix It: Healthcare at the Tipping Point” documentary plus two screenings, talks, and Q&A sessions

WHERE: Flat Rock Cinema, 2700 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock

WHEN: Monday, February 12, 4-6 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.