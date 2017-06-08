They generally toil behind closed doors, safely out of view, in tucked away studios near and far. But over 20 local artists have been coaxed into the spotlight for one special weekend get-together on Saturday, June 17 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm; and Sunday, June 18, from noon to 4:00 pm at The Gallery at Flat Rock.

Reversing the idea of an “open studio tour,” the gallery will gather everyone together in one convenient spot for a lively informal two-day event which will include numerous demonstrations and some hands-on participation. Most will be bringing along additional work for display and sale.

If you’ve ever wondered about the talented artists behind the fine art that graces our gallery walls and pedestals – the painters, the sculptors, the jewelers, weavers and clay shapers – now is your chance to meet the makers, ask questions, and discover who they are and how they do what they do so well.

For a full schedule of the artists appearing each day, please visit the gallery website at www.galleryflatrock.com or call the gallery at 828-698-7000. “Artists Exposed” is free and open to the public.

In addition to the “Artists Exposed” weekend event, jewelry makers Molly Sharp and David Voorhees will be exhibiting their collaborative designs known as “Silveramics” during the monthly Gallery Hop on Friday evening, June 16, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.

The Gallery at Flat Rock represents finely curated art and craft, and is located in Flat Rock Square at 2702-A Greenville Highway in Flat Rock, North Carolina. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm; Sundays Noon to 4:00 pm; or by appointment.