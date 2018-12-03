Press release from the Flat Rock Park and Recreation Foundation, Inc.:

“The Flat Rock Park and Recreation Foundation, Inc. is pleased to announce it has been awarded grant of $20,000 by the Community Foundation of Henderson County,” Maurean Adams said today.

According to Adams, the grant will be used towards the construction of the Tot Lot Playground at the Park at Flat Rock. “The Park Foundation in partnership with Village Council, private and public donors has raised funds for the Park at Flat Rock. The Park now has a community room and rest area, a pavilion, places and spaces for reflection, miles of trails, and a playground which has made headlines”, Adams said. “This grant from the Community Foundation of Henderson County will assist with a portion of the costs for the new Tot Lot Playground, a safe play space for younger park goers. This grant also helps the Park fulfill its vision as a place for all generations”.

The Flat Rock Park and Recreation Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2013 by the Village of Flat Rock, North Carolina to help raise the funds required to fulfill the vision of a signature municipal park for the community. That vision includes opportunities for recreation, health, and education for all generations while preserving the natural beauty that draws visitors from far and wide to Western North Carolina. Duncan Fraser is chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Community Foundation of Henderson County, founded in 1982, supports charitable programs in the greater Henderson County area.

If you would like more information about The Park at Flat Rock and Recreation Foundation, Inc., please contact Maurean Adams at 828-697-8100 or email at maurean_adams@villageofflatrock.org.