Flat Rock Park Foundation Raises More Than $164,000 To Expand Trails at The Park at Flat Rock

Flat Rock, N.C. — The Flat Rock Park Foundation announced today that its recent three-month trails campaign raised more than $164,000 to build additional trails at The Park at Flat Rock, exceeding the campaign’s $150,000 goal. More than 300 individuals, families and corporations contributed to the campaign. The amount raised, including an estate gift from Richard E. Eppler, Jr., adds up to more than $300,000. This will cover all the estimated costs of building an additional 1.4 miles of trails in the park. For a full list of donors and more information, please visit www.flatrockparkfoundation.org.

“Trails are clearly the most popular feature in the Park at Flat Rock. The current Trails Campaign involves the expansion of trails to a total of 2.8 miles, a 100 percent increase. These additional trails make some of the beautiful parts of the park more accessible,” says Bob Staton, mayor of the Village of Flat Rock. “The Trails Campaign was a financial success. Our community has once again stepped up to make the Park at Flat Rock the best it can be. The Village is proud to partner with the Foundation in this and other endeavors in the development of this most valuable asset of our community.”

Flat Rock Park Foundation, Inc. was created in 2014 by the Village of Flat Rock to create a vehicle for philanthropic giving to the Park at Flat Rock, its projects and programs. More than $1.2 million has been raised to date to assist the Village of Flat Rock with the park’s development. For more information, visit www.flatrockparkfoundation.org.