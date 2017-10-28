FLAT ROCK PLAYHOUSE PRESENTS PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL

Flat Rock, NC (October 28, 2017) – It’s almost that special day of the year when all the little girls and boys dress up as their favorite characters from television shows, movies, cartoons and picture books. Some may even choose to base their costume on The New York Times best-selling picture book, Pinkalicious. Which is, ironically, coming to life onstage at The Playhouse Downtown in just a few weeks! For girls, boys, and adults who love all things pink and family-fun entertainment full of adventures and life lessons, Pinkalicious: The Musical is the perfect fall activity to help burn off that Halloween sugar-high! Pinkalicious: The Musical will run November 10–19 at The Playhouse Downtown on Main Street in Hendersonville.

The fourth of five shows in the Playhouse’s Studio 52 Family Series 2017 schedule, Pinkalicious: The Musical tells the story of an outgoing young girl named Pinkalicious, who loves the color pink more than anything, especially when it is in cupcake form. Her parents warn her not to eat too many of the rose-toned goodies, but when Pinkalicious does, she turns pink from head to toe! When the pink does not wash off, she is told by her doctor to eat only green food to return to her normal shade. Instead, she gives into her temptation and eats just one more pink cupcake! This time, Pinkalicious has gone too far, and in order to return to normal, she knows just what she has to do. Through song, dance and a host of pinkerrific performers, Pinkalicious: The Musical will take audiences on a musical journey of the misadventures of turning pink!

Pinkalicious: The Musical will be directed by Matthew Glover, who trained from a young age in the Playhouse’s Studio 52 programming and has returned several times this year to choreograph Disney’s The Little Mermaid, direct Music of the Night: The Songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber, and music direct You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Glover notes, “Pinkalicious is appropriate for all ages. The young, and the young at heart, will all enjoy the hilarity of the adventures of Pinkalicious and her family. Children will relate to ‘Pink’ about disliking green food, and parents will understand the struggle, and comedy, of attempting to convince their children to eat that very same green food.” Though the musical is filled with fun and whimsy, it is also packed with important life lessons including: eating right, sharing with others, keeping promises, facing the pressure of stereotypes and bullying, and maintaining open and honest communication with family.

Starring Carly Frates as Pinkalicious, Pinkalicious: The Musical features a cast of seventeen local (from Greenville to Asheville) community actors and actresses ranging in age from six to thirty. Audiences will see some familiar faces, like that of Xavier Cacanindin (Flounder, Disney’s The Little Mermaid), as well as those that are brand new to the Flat Rock Playhouse Stage! Directed, Choreographed and Music Directed by Glover, Pinkalicious: The Musical will feature designs by Samantha Yaeger (scenic), Ashli Arnold Crump (costumes), Steven Maurer (lights), Bella Curry (sound) and Natalie Carney (props). Zeinab Caskey, Renée La Schiazza and Adam Goodrum will serve as Stage Manager, Associate Director, and Production Manager, respectively.

Pinkalicious: The Musical is sponsored by Executive Producer, Park Ridge Health, and the Playhouse’s Downtown Series Sponsor, Rug and Home.



TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

Pinkalicious will run November 10 through the 19 at The Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. (matinée). Tickets are $12.50 – $25, and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box office at 828-693-0731 or by going online to www.flatrockplayhouse.org .

The Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown is located at 125 South Main Street in Hendersonville, NC.