Press release from Flatiron Building Condominium Association:
The historic Flatiron Building is hosting a Series of Pop-Up Shows celebrating its 90th anniversary. This series of art, culture, and environmental events will be hosted in the lobby of the Flatiron Building at 20 Battery Park Avenue, Downtown Asheville. Additional spaces for these events include the Green Room of the World Coffee Cafe. Specials on beer, wine, and cocktails will be available. The event will occur during a seven-hour time span on the afternoon of Saturday, November 18 (3pm-10pm). Collectors, art lovers, models and gallery owners are encouraged to attend. World Coffee Cafe’s SkyBAR and upstairs lounges are available for after party cocktails.
