Legal Issues for Writers: Copyright and Defamation
Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 10 a.m. to noon. $35-$40.
Flatiron Writers Room
5 Covington Street
Asheville, NC 28806
This class will discuss legal issues writers commonly encounter in the areas of copyright and defamation. Come learn what your copyright protects, what constitutes “fair use” of another’s work and when you need permission, and what you need to know if the main character in your novel bears a striking resemblance to your litigious Aunt Maude. The course uses a lecture format with ample time for questions.
About the instructor: Heather Newton’s novel Under The Mercy Trees (HarperCollins 2011) won the Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award, was chosen by the Women’s National Book Association as a Great Group Reads Selection and named an “Okra Pick” by the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance (“great southern fiction fresh off the vine”). A practicing attorney, she has taught creative writing for UNC-Asheville’s Great Smokies Writing Program and the NC Writers Network and is Program Manager for the Flatiron Writers Room.
