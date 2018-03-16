Press release from Fletcher Parks and Recreation:
Join the Fletcher Parks and Recreation Department at Bill Moore Community Park (Formerly named Fletcher Community Park) on Saturday, March 24th, for the Town of Fletcher’s Easter Eggsplotion! This event will feature children inflatables, a bubble station, face painting, crafts, photos with the bunny and more! New this year, Hands On! Children’s Museum and Henderson County 4-H will be providing activities at the event!
Our annual egg hunt, for children 11 & under, will feature over 10,000 eggs! To participate, all children must be able to walk on their own. Participants should take note, this year’s egg hunt schedule will have different times for different age groups. All egg hunts will take place on the soccer field. Please see the schedule below.
Egg Hunt Schedule
Ages 2 & under – 11:30 a.m.
Ages 3-4 – 11:50 a.m.
Ages 5-6 – 12:10 p.m.
Ages 7-8 – 12: 30 p.m.
Ages 9-11 – 12:50 p.m
All activities will run from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Chick-fil-a and a hot dog stand will be available f or purchase!
This event is sponsored by State Farm Agent, Diane Bauknight, United Federal Credit Union, and Hendersonville Pediatric Dentistry.
For more information on Fletcher’s Easter Eggsplotion!, please visit www.FletcherParks.org or call (828) 687-0751.
