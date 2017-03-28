Press release from Fletcher Parks and Recreation:

Join the Fletcher Parks and Recreation Department at Fletcher Community Park on Saturday, April 8th, for the Town of Fletcher’s Easter Eggsplotion! New to this year’s event will be children inflatables, a bubble station, face painting, photos with the bunny and more! This event will also feature our annual Parade of Hats, prizes will be given for Most Creative Hat, Most Colorful Hat and Best Traditional Hat.

Our annual egg hunt, for children 11 & under, will feature over 10,000 eggs! To participate, all children must be able to walk on their own. Participants should take note, this year’s egg hunt schedule will have different times for different age groups. All egg hunts will take place on the soccer field. Please see the schedule below.

Egg Hunt Schedule

Ages 2 & under – 11:40 a.m.

Ages 3-4 – 12:00 p.m.

Ages 5-6 – 12:20 p.m.

Ages 7-8 – 12: 40 p.m.

Ages 9-11 – 1:00 p.m.

The parade of hats will take place at 11:30 a.m. and all other activities will run from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Concessions will be available!

This event is sponsored by State Farm Agent, Diane Bauknight, United Federal Credit Union, and Hendersonville Pediatric Dentistry.

For more information on Fletcher’s Easter Eggsplotion!, please visit FletcherParks.org or call (828) 687-0751.