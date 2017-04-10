Press release:

In partnership with the Blue Ridge Big Band, Folkmoot will host Dancing through the Decades, a live big band music and dance experience, on April 29, 2017 at the Folkmoot Friendship Center in Waynesville from 7:00pm – 9:30pm.

The Blue Ridge Big Band is comprised of 17 musicians who share a love of big band music and performing. Musicians hail from Haywood, Jackson, Buncombe, Macon and Henderson counties and range in age from the young to the young-at-heart. Chris Ulery, band director at Canton Middle School, is the musical director. The Big Band’s mission is to entertain audiences with a wide variety of musical styles from traditional big band music and contemporary jazz to popular music of the last few decades.

Dancing through the Decades will begin with appetizers and no-host bar. Guests can sit back and enjoy the musical performance or dance to music from the the 1940’s, 50’s, 60’s and 70’s from swing to rockabilly and disco-style dancing. Dance instructors will be on hand to demonstrate dance steps and styles. Please dress to impress. This event is $30 for pre-sale tickets only. Tickets can be purchased at Folkmoot.org or by phone, 828-452-2997.

Folkmoot’s year-round programming initiatives have been made possible by Haywood Regional Medical Center, the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina and the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.