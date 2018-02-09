In partnership with Western Carolina University, Folkmoot is proud to host a Lunar New Year event in Waynesville, NC. This lively event will feature Asian food, crafts and traditional Lunar New Year. The festivities will take place at the Folkmoot Friendship Center on Friday, February 16 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm.

The meal will be Chinese egg rolls, Japanese beef udon, Thai cucumber salad, and Thai sticky rice pudding. WCU students and faculty will assist with hands-on new year cultural sharing and activities such as Chinese character writing. Music for the evening will be presented by a local musical group with the gamelon. The Gamelan is the traditional ensemble music of Java and Bali in Indonesia, made up predominantly of percussive instruments.

Lunar New Year is celebrated at the turn of the lunisolar calendar. It is commemorated in China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Mongolia and Tibet, and is known as “Spring Festival” in modern China. Guests at Folkmoot’s celebration will learn about the various cultures of Asia while celebrating Lunar New Year.

Tickets for this event are $15 for adult $10 for students and can be purchased at Folkmoot.org or by calling 828-452-2997. Limited seating is available so advance purchase is advised. Parking is available in the back of the Folkmoot building. for year-round events.

Folkmoot’s year-round programming initiatives have been made possible by Haywood Regional Medical Center, the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina and the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.

Folkmoot is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating many cultures in one community. The Folkmoot Friendship Center is located in the Historic Hazelwood School at 112 Virginia Avenue in Waynesville. Staff can be reached by phone at (828) 452-2997 or by email at info@folkmoot.org.