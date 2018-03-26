Press release from Folkmoot USA:

The 2017 Folkmoot Festival was one of the most successful in recent history with more ticket sales, more venues and special events, more sponsors and more donors than ever before. We are now accepting applications for vendor space, your opportunity to be a part of the 2018 festival.

With good weather, we anticipate that the 2018 festival will attract more than 25,000 people to downtown Waynesville. This is an amazing venue for you to sell your products, at International Festival Day and Many Cultures Carnival. For detailed information about the festival schedule, please visit folkmoot.org. For a brief synopsis of the mentioned vendor-related opportunities, please read on:

International Festival Day (IFD), takes place on Saturday, July 28. We are accepting 100 vendors that offer unique, handmade items. Sales of quality arts and cultural crafts, gifts with an international flair and local and international foods have been successful at IFD. International Day is in its 35th year.

Folkmoot also hosts Many Cultures Carnival (MCC) on Saturday, July 21. We are accepting 50 vendors for this event. The Carnival focuses on children and families and features live entertainment by youthful singers and dancers, free dance lessons by international dancers, an arts and craft tent, food vendors as well as non profit organizations. This is the third year of MCC and we expect between 3,000 and 5,000 guests.

You must successfully submit your application by Monday, April 30, 2018 in order to be considered in our review/ selection process.

Accompanying this letter, you will find our vendor guidelines and an application form. Please read the guidelines and complete the application online at http://folkmoot.org/applications/. The application must be submitted with three (3) to six (6) color images of the work the applicant intends to sell and one (1) booth image, if available, along with a non-refundable $25.00 application fee.

We prefer that vendors submit applications online but will accept hard copy applications, postmarked by April, 30 2018.

Please contact Laura Shepherd or Catherine MacCallum at 828-452-2997 or vendors@folkmoot.org if you have any questions. We look forward to reviewing your application!

Folkmoot, a word meaning “meeting of the people,” provides communities all over Western North Carolina the opportunity to build a deeper sense of connection, mutual respect and shared purpose by experiencing other cultures. Dancers from nine nations around the globe will perform at 35th edition of Folkmoot Festival, July 19-29 in the Smoky Mountains of Western North Carolina. Click for information on visiting countries.