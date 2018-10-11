Press release from Folkmoot:

In the final fall 2018 installment of the Southern Supper Series, Folkmoot, Blue Ridge Books, Haywood County Public Library and Smoky Mountain News will welcome Affrilachian author and artist, Ann Miller Woodford on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at 6:00pm at the Folkmoot Friendship Center in Waynesville.

Ann Miller Woodford will share her research, photographs and writings that lead to the book, When All God’s Children Get Together: A Celebration of the Lives and Music of African American People in Far Western North Carolina. The author’s intent is to tear down walls that divide people in our region and to build relationships between racial groups, religions and youth with regional elders. Woodford adds, “There are so many people who have played a role in developing our region, including folks who are not represented well in our history. This is work intended to make the invisible, visible.”

A soul food dinner will be catered by chef Clarence Robinson. The menu will include barbeque chicken, macaroni and cheese, greens, sweet potato pie and watermelon water. Musical inspiration will be provided by Canton Gospel Choir, The Voices of Pleasant Grove.

The Affrilachian Southern Supper is supported by WCU’s Mountain Heritage Center, whose exhibit will be on display at the Folkmoot Friendship Center Monday, October 15 – Friday, November 16, 2018, weekdays, from 10:00am to 5:00pm. The exhibit focuses on the history and musical traditions of African – American communities in far western North Carolina as manifested in their churches, schools, and workplaces.

Tickets for this supper event are $15 and can be purchased in advance at Folkmoot.org or by calling 828-452-2997. Tickets sales and contributions support Folkmoot programs that sustain cultural arts for youth and families in western North Carolina.

The Folkmoot Friendship Center is located at the Historic Hazelwood School at 112 Virginia Avenue in Waynesville. Parking is available in the back of the Folkmoot building for all special events. Folkmoot is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating many cultures in one community. Year-round programming initiatives have been made possible by the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina and the Cherokee Preservation Foundation. Staff can be reached by phone at 828-452-2997 or by email at info@folkmoot.org.