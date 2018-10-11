Press release from Folkmoot:
In the final fall 2018 installment of the Southern Supper Series, Folkmoot, Blue Ridge Books, Haywood County Public Library and Smoky Mountain News will welcome Affrilachian author and artist, Ann Miller Woodford on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at 6:00pm at the Folkmoot Friendship Center in Waynesville.
Ann Miller Woodford will share her research, photographs and writings that lead to the book, When All God’s Children Get Together: A Celebration of the Lives and Music of African American People in Far Western North Carolina. The author’s intent is to tear down walls that divide people in our region and to build relationships between racial groups, religions and youth with regional elders. Woodford adds, “There are so many people who have played a role in developing our region, including folks who are not represented well in our history. This is work intended to make the invisible, visible.”
A soul food dinner will be catered by chef Clarence Robinson. The menu will include barbeque chicken, macaroni and cheese, greens, sweet potato pie and watermelon water. Musical inspiration will be provided by Canton Gospel Choir, The Voices of Pleasant Grove.
The Affrilachian Southern Supper is supported by WCU’s Mountain Heritage Center, whose exhibit will be on display at the Folkmoot Friendship Center Monday, October 15 – Friday, November 16, 2018, weekdays, from 10:00am to 5:00pm. The exhibit focuses on the history and musical traditions of African – American communities in far western North Carolina as manifested in their churches, schools, and workplaces.
Tickets for this supper event are $15 and can be purchased in advance at Folkmoot.org or by calling 828-452-2997. Tickets sales and contributions support Folkmoot programs that sustain cultural arts for youth and families in western North Carolina.
The Folkmoot Friendship Center is located at the Historic Hazelwood School at 112 Virginia Avenue in Waynesville. Parking is available in the back of the Folkmoot building for all special events. Folkmoot is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating many cultures in one community. Year-round programming initiatives have been made possible by the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina and the Cherokee Preservation Foundation. Staff can be reached by phone at 828-452-2997 or by email at info@folkmoot.org.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.