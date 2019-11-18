Press release from United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County:

Each fall, United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County gathers top donors to learn more about their impact on key issues affecting the people of Buncombe County. This year was particularly special as the organization was running a “covert” operation in conjunction with the Governor’s office to surprise one of United Way’s most loyal members with a presentation of his induction into the Order of The Long Leaf Pine Society. Senator Terry Van Duyn joined the crowd to make the award on behalf of Governor Cooper.

Bob Burgin, The Newest Member of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society

Among the most prestigious awards conferred by the Governor of North Carolina is The Order of the Long Leaf Pine. It is awarded to persons for “exemplary service to the State of North Carolina and their communities that is above and beyond the call of duty and which has made a significant impact and strengthened North Carolina”.

“Bob doesn’t just care about those who are most impacted by poverty and injustice, he gets involved in the ministries and opportunities that try to address the causes and conditions that give rise to these issues,” said The Rev. Dr. Marcia Shoop, Senior Pastor of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in her letter of recommendation. “As Bob’s pastor, I know him to be someone who does not only serve his community but who takes great care with his role as father, husband, brother and friend.”

Bob Burgin’s contributions to the state of NC are extraordinary and while this list is incomplete, it reflects the depth of his commitment to the people of North Carolina. Bob worked tirelessly for two decades to meet the needs of our community as CEO of Mission Hospital during pivotal moments in its history. He also served on numerous committees and boards, including the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, Deerfield Retirement Community, Habitat For Humanity, MAHEC, NC Healthy Start Foundation, NC Medical Care Commission, UNC Asheville, UNC-TV, UNC-TV Foundation, United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County, Western Carolina University, WCQS, the Editorial Board of the Asheville Citizen-Times among many others.

“It is difficult to imagine a local leader more deserving than Bob to receive this extraordinary honor,” said Dan Leroy, President and CEO of United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County. “The impact of his many years of service to our community through Mission Hospital, United Way, and many other local organizations, will continue to be felt by local people for many years to come.”