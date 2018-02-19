Press release from Winslow’s campaign:

Weaverville, NC- Retired Buncombe County Sheriff Detective Chris Winslow has filed for the office of Buncombe County Sheriff.

“I have officially filed for the 2018 Buncombe County Sheriff race. After years of serving as a detective for the department, I believe I can move our county in a positive direction as we seek a new chapter in the department’s history.”

Detective Winslow has worked in law enforcement for nearly thirty years and was a member of the Buncombe County Sheriff Department for 7 years, where he was awarded the Medal of Valor from Sheriff Van Duncan. Detective Winslow retired in 2014.

Winslow has also worked as a volunteer fireman at the Reems Creek Fire Department for over 27 years. He is now a lieutenant there, and also works as a smoke chaser for the North Carolina Forest Service.

He is also a United States Army veteran and a graduate of Western Carolina University’s Criminal Justice Program where he earned his Bachelors Degree in 2006.

He has been married to his wife Michelle for 30 years and is a big animal lover.

“As I was signing my name today, a quote by Gordon B. Hinckley came to mind when he said, ‘Being humble means recognizing that we are not on earth to see how important we can become, but to see how much difference we can make in the lives of others.’ By signing my name, I promise you that together we can bring about great change.”