Press release from Healthcare for All:

Please join us for a forum on the health, economic and social aspects of providing healthcare to all in the US. Joel R. Segal, who, as the senior legislative aide to Rep. John Conyers, was one of the lead staffers on the Affordable Care Act and co-authored HR 676, also known as “Expanded and Improved Medicare For All.”

According to Mr. Segal, “Millions of Americans are needlessly suffering because of our bloated, complicated, inefficient profit-driven healthcare system. Nothing is more important than being able to get the healthcare you need when you need it, without the fear that it will bankrupt you. For many, it is quite literally life and death. That is why in 2003, while working for Congressman John Conyers, I co-wrote a bill that offered real solutions.”

From 2:00 – 2:30 pm, we will network with our sponsors and other supporting organizations.

WHAT: Healthcare For All, Y’all (We’re Already Paying For It)

WHEN: Sunday, January 14

2:00 – 2:30 Networking and snacks

2:30 – 4:00 Presentation, Q&A

WHERE: Blue Ridge Community College, Patton Auditorium, Patton Building

180 W. Campus Dr., Flat Rock, NC 28731