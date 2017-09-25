Press release from the North Carolina Network of Grantmakers:
On Oct. 18, nonprofits in Western North Carolina will have the opportunity to meet and talk with foundation representatives at the 2017 Foundation Fair, hosted by the North Carolina Network of Grantmakers.
The NCNG hosts the Foundation Fair each year to provide nonprofits an opportunity to interact with and learn about foundations in North Carolina. Akin to a college fair, the Foundation Fair is intended to help nonprofits find and connect with foundations that have missions similar to those of their own organizations.
The 2017 NCNG Foundation Fair will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Warren Wilson College’s Gladfelter Student Center in Swannanoa. There will be two sessions for nonprofit representatives to visit foundation booths. The morning session will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and the afternoon session will run from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
More information and a list of participating foundations can be found here.
Each nonprofit may attend one session. To participate in the Foundation Fair, interested nonprofits must register through the North Carolina Network of Grantmakers for either the morning or the afternoon session. Register online at ncngfoundationfair2017.eventbrite.com. Questions about the event should be directed to Tori Small at NCNG: tsmall@ncgrantmakers.org or 919-578-6437.
