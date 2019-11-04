Press release from Four Seasons:

Four Seasons will host a free community event titled “When Words Fail: Creative Arts to Support Grieving” on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 4-5:30 p.m. at the North Asheville Library on Merrimon Avenue.

The holiday season can be difficult while grieving. Music therapist and counselor Cathleen Flynn of Four Seasons will share information on use of the arts for self-care and ritual in grief. Participants will learn specific strategies for coping and be invited to participate to their level of comfort with visual art, words, music, and movement in supported explorations. All materials will be provided.

This group is intended to support ANY community member interested in gaining further support and information about navigating death-related grief around the holidays. Based on the needs of attendees, subsequent grief group offerings will be scheduled within the community to ensure local residents feel supported and cared for during this potentially difficult season.

The event is open to the public and at no cost to attendees. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information about the event, contact Cathleen Flynn with Four Seasons at 828-692-6178 or email cflynn@fourseasonscfl.org.