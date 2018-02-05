Press release from Four Seasons Compassion for Life:

Four Seasons Music Therapist and Grief Counselor, Josh Riley, has begun a grief support group for men in Western North Carolina who are dealing with the loss of a loved one. The purpose of this group is to connect members, build relationships, provide educational and supportive information in a caring way that helps those who grieve work toward finding and living their new normal.

The group meets for breakfast on the second Monday of each month, starting February 12 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Mediterranean Restaurant, located at 57 College Street in Asheville. Though there is no cost to joining the group, we ask that members purchase their own breakfast if they desire to eat during the meeting.

Riley says, “We hear so often that the most helpful support through grief comes out of conversations with other people who are going through the grief process themselves. So we have worked hard to find a way to provide a safe, compassionate and welcoming space for these conversations to occur in a comfortable setting. We hope our community will join us and invite your friends, neighbors, co-workers and loved ones as we talk about loss, but also take that further and learn about helpful coping tools and explore ways to move through grief.”

It is a proven fact that men and women deal with grief differently. At Four Seasons we believe it is imperative to address those differences and provide a space where men can open up, feel comfortable, find a safe way to express their grief and cope with the loss of a loved one.

Grief is an inevitable part of the life we live, but that doesn’t make navigating the process any easier. The deep sorrow and pain that accompanies the death of a loved one, the end of a marriage, is so real. But while grief is common and felt by all walks of life, we all grieve differently. Those unique differences are why we started the Four Seasons Men’s Grief Support Group, to help us learn to cope, heal, and grieve healthily.

Join us to begin the conversation, find support and talk about living with loss.

For more information please call 828.692.6178 or email jriley@fourseasonscfl.org