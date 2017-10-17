Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces New East Coast Bike Operations in Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, NC October 17, 2017 – In conjunction with the Buncombe County Commission and the Economic Development Coalition for Asheville-Buncombe County (EDC), Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOX) announced plans for expansion that will create about 47 new jobs over the next five years. The company will commence renovations for an approximately 20,000 square-foot building in South Asheville to house regional headquarter functions including sales, finance, research & development, service and distribution. The move is expected to facilitate continued growth in Eastern US and European markets for the bike division. Today, FOX employs over 1,400 worldwide with a commitment to redefine ride dynamics for the professional athlete and sports enthusiast alike.

Joining FOX are the former owners of Asheville-based Suspension Experts, Kevin and Shelley Booth, along with three of their former employees. Their knowledge of FOX mountain bike products and close connection and involvement with the community will be instrumental in contributing to the growth of the service and sales operations.

“We are very excited to now call Asheville, NC home for one of our bike division’s satellite offices focused on service, sales, engineering, R&D, distribution, and finance,” says Larry L. Enterline, FOX’s Chief Executive Officer. “Along with a very passionate mountain biking culture, we believe Asheville offers us the ability to tap into a top-notch talent pool to help us continue to improve our business in these functional areas.”

“The announcement today is about more than quality career opportunities for Buncombe County,” says Brownie Newman, Chairman of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. “The FOX name is internationally recognized and a natural fit for our economy, our community and our mountains.”

FOX joins a fast-growing community of over 30 manufacturers, distributors and outfitters in Western North Carolina producing bike, boat, camping, sports and adventure gear. The Asheville Region has also garnered international interest as host to related sporting events including the Cyclocross Nationals, the USA Cycling Collegiate Nationals and the Annual Pisgah Stage Race.

“Outdoor products are a unique and important part of the Asheville Metro economy,” says Janice Brumit, EDC Chair. “The commitment by FOX will advance our reputation as an East-Coast hub for outdoor adventure, innovative products and recreation technologies. We are thrilled to welcome FOX to Asheville.”

Interested job seekers will find employment opportunities posted at www.ridefox.com and www.ncworks.gov . The company will also accept applications for employment at the Annual Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce Career Fair on January 17, 2018.



