Press release from Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra:

Brevard Music Center (BMC), in partnership with the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra, is pleased to announce the next 2017 Chamber Music Tuesdays concert as part of BMC’s ongoing Community Concert Series. All Chamber Music Tuesdays concerts are presented at 12:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church (204 Sixth Ave. West) in downtown Hendersonville. Admission is free and concerts are open to the public.

On Tuesday, April 4, violist Erika Eckert and pianist Margaret McDonald, both colleagues on the faculty of the University of Colorado Boulder, will perform “Story Music.” Of local interest will be Jeffrey Nytch’s “Lyric Suite,” based on seven poems by Carl Sandburg.

“We always look forward to bringing excellent chamber music to the Hendersonville community,” said BMC President & CEO Mark Weinstein. “As we are known for our strong musical offerings in the summer, our free Community Concert Series is one way to keep music playing all year long for all the people of Western North Carolina.”

On May 2, the Spring series concludes with BMC principal bassoonist and artist faculty member William Ludwig.

Chamber Music Tuesdays in Hendersonville is made possible, in part, through a grant from the Perry N. Rudnick Endowment Fund of the Community Foundation of Henderson County. Media sponsor of the Chamber Music Tuesday series is Blue Ridge Public Radio, WCQS & BPR News.

ABOUT ERIKA ECKERT and MARGARET MCDONALD

Formed in 2004, the Eckert-McDonald Duo has performed recitals throughout the United States. As colleagues on the faculty of the University of Colorado Boulder, the Duo has had the opportunity also to present Colorado premieres of works by many contemporary composers.

Violist Erika Eckert is a summer faculty member at the Brevard Music Center, and has served on the faculties of The Cleveland Institute of Music and The Chautauqua Institution. She was a co-founder of the Cavani Quartet and appears frequently as guest violist with the Takács Quartet.

Pianist Margaret McDonald, a native of Minnesota, is an Associate Professor of Collaborative Piano at the University of Colorado Boulder. She helped to develop the college’s graduate degree program in Collaborative Piano and the undergraduate collaborative curriculum. McDonald is an official accompanist at the Music Teachers National Association competition and the National Flute Association annual convention. McDonald spends her summers as a member of the collaborative piano faculty at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, California.

ABOUT HENDERSONVILLE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA & BREVARD MUSIC CENTER

The Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1971, exists to enrich the Hendersonville and Henderson County communities with live symphonic performances and music education opportunities for youth and adults. For more information, visit hendersonvillesyphony.org, or call the HSO office at 828-697-5884.

Founded 80 years ago, the Brevard Music Center has matured into one of this country’s premier summer classical music training programs and festivals. More than 400 gifted students, ages 14 through post-college, come to the Music Center each year from across the US and around the world to study with a distinguished faculty and renowned guest artists.

Each summer, students participate in a vigorous program of instruction and performance led by Artistic Director and alumnus Keith Lockhart, also Principal Conductor of the Boston Pops and the BBC Concert Orchestra in London.

Brevard’s hallmark is the powerful sense of community that re-emerges every June through August as faculty and students present more than 80 remarkable concerts to summer audiences totaling over 40,000.

For more information on BMC, visit brevardmusic.org, call (828) 862-2100, “like” the Brevard Music Center on Facebook, follow @brevardmusic on Twitter, stream season highlights via SoundCloud, and visit the Brevard Music Center YouTube channel for performance videos from previous festival seasons.