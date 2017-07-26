Press release:

Free Entrepreneurial Event Series at the Hatch

Pitch Party

When: 8/2/17, 6pm – 7:30 pm

Where: Anthroware’s Office at The Hatch (45 S French Broad Ave Suite 145)

Description: Open-Mic Night for Entrepreneurs

One of the most important skills an entrepreneur needs to develop is their pitch. While there are several kinds of pitches, this event is an open event for anyone to give a 1-minute pitch. Just you, no slides – just like you can give at Hatch This in September. Let’s see you communicate your big idea! As an added benefit, pitchers will receive feedback from their peers.

This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to pitch, as opportunities to validate your ideas to an unbiased audience are rare!

What is your “Why?”

When: 8/9/17, 12pm – 1pm

Where: HatchWorks (45 S. French Broad)

Description: Start with Why, a ground-breaking take on value-driven businesses by author Simon Sinek has dramatically influenced businesses from startups to Fortune 100’s. Spend an hour with the entrepreneurial community at The Hatch as former Director of Innovation for Proctor & Gamble (and Hatch President) George Glackin leads us in an exercise to define “what is your why.”

This event is free and open to the public.

Ideation and Validating an Idea Workshop

When: 8/16/17, 12pm – 1pm

Where: HatchWorks (45 S. French Broad)

Description: Have the itch to start your own business but don’t know how to start? Have a business idea but don’t know how to test an idea? Join us as startup and technology veteran Dominic Taverniti leads us through an ideation and validation workshop. Attendees will leave the event with tools to generate business ideas and the know-how to take the next steps towards venture creation.

This event is free and open to the public.

Rapid Prototyping Workshop

When: 8/23/17, 12pm – 1pm

Where: HatchWorks (45 S. French Broad)

Description: Whether you’re validating an idea, seeking funding, developing a new product, or even winning customers, you will need to go through a rapid prototyping phase. Join us to discover the importance of using rapid prototyping to create an ideal feature set for your hardware or software product. This workshop, led by veteran technology engineer Chris Buehler and Anthroware Product Owner Jeffrey Kaplan, will expose you to tools and resources (some free, some local) that you can use to develop your own products.

This event is free and open to the public.

Pitch Party (Part 2)

When: 8/30/17, 6pm – 7:30 pm

Where: Anthroware’s Office at The Hatch (45 S French Broad Ave Suite 145)

Description: Open-Mic Night for Entrepreneurs

One of the most important skills an entrepreneur needs to develop is their pitch. While there are several kinds of pitches, this event is an open event for anyone to give a 1-minute pitch. Just you, no slides – just like you can give at Hatch This in September. Let’s see you communicate your big idea! As an added benefit, pitchers will receive feedback from their peers.

This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to pitch, as opportunities to validate your ideas to an unbiased audience are rare!