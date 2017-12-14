Press release The Booth Fairy Project:

Join us downtown this Sunday Starting at 3pm. We will be in front of Pritchard Park until around 4:30, so feel free to show up anytime.

What to expect:

When you get there you’ll probably get hugged (I mean, it’s in the name:). And of course you can always say no to it. We get consent for all our hugs during this event. next, a ‘free hugs’ sticker and a fun sign to hold will be given to you. If you’re not into hugging, come anyway. It’s just a happy vibe to hang out in. Plus, you can give free high fives (the bridge to the hug) or help with the slow clap, or hand out fun stickers.

It’s easy and it feels really really good. It can be scary at first, but that fades. Your heart soon becomes all warm and fuzzy and your faith in humanity starts to grow. Hugs turn strangers into instant friends.

Basically we show love to people walking through town.

We give out free hugs, smiles, hi fives, standing ovations) to people passing by. It’s a ton of fun and gets you super high on the love drug! You leave feeling so fully alive. And connected.

The science is in on hugs and small acts of kindness…they make a big difference.

http://www.nytimes.com/2010/02/23/health/23mind.html

All signs & stickers provided.

And you can come for 10 minutes or the whole 90 minutes (or longer if we can’t stop hugging ha ha) whatever works for you.