Press release from The Free Clinics:

Access to insulins and medications to treat diabetes has been challenging and costly for low-income, uninsured persons for decades. Since 2014, The Free Clinics has partnered with Direct Relief, an international disaster relief and emergency healthcare organization, to provide free medications to vulnerable persons in Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania Counties. Direct Relief is now offering medications to treat diabetes free to its partner sites, including The Free Clinics (TFC).

Thanks to this generous support from Direct Relief, TFC has added new diabetes medications to its pharmacy, including both long-acting and short-acting insulins. Available now, these specific medications are dulaglutaide (Trulicity), insulin glargine (Lantus Solostar; Toujeo Solostar), and insulin lispro (Admelog Solostar).

Uninsured patients who meet TFC income eligibility guidelines may receive these medicines with a valid prescription from a medical provider. TFC encourages any person with diabetes who is uninsured, low-income, and living in Henderson, Polk, or Transylvania Counties to contact TFC about transferring prescriptions to its pharmacy. Low-income, uninsured persons who live in Henderson or Polk County but who do not have a healthcare provider may contact TFC for information on becoming a patient.

Healthcare providers are also encouraged to contact The Free Clinics for more information on how their patients can obtain any of these medications. The full TFC pharmacy formulary may be viewed online at thefreeclinics.org/formulary/.

Please call 828-697-8422 for more details.