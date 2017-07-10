Press release from Asheville Museum of Science:

ASHEVILLE, NC – July 10, 2017: The Asheville Museum of Science (AMOS) and The Collider announce their next co-hosted installment of the Science Pub, a free Friday night guest speaker series. “2017 Carolina Total Solar Eclipse” will be presented by Christi Whitworth, Director of Learning Experiences with the Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute (PARI).

On August 21st, residents and visitors to the United States will have an opportunity to witness a solar eclipse as the moon traverses across the sun, casting a shadow on the earth’s surface and obscuring portions of the sun. Many will have the incredible opportunity to see a full solar eclipse as the moon obscures 100% of the sun for a few minutes. Asheville lies in a unique location, as 99% of the sun will be obscured. During the Science Pub presentation, Christi will educate attendees on how eclipses occur, what to expect during the day of the eclipse, and how to take proper precautions when viewing this celestial event.

In Asheville, NC observers will witness a 99% total solar eclipse. To celebrate on August 21st, AMOS will be co-hosting the Asheville Solar Eclipse Festival in Pack Square from 12pm-3pm with Asheville City Schools, Buncombe County Schools, UNC Asheville, the828.com, and Mix 96.5. Asheville Solar Eclipse Festival goers will be able to witness this incredible celestial event while cooling off in the Splashville fountain, enjoying great food, listening to fun music, and participating in hands-on activities led by local organizations, including The Collider. Eye wear for safe eclipse viewing will be available and distributed, until supplies run out. For those living outside of downtown, Buncombe County Schools will be hosting three satellite viewing locations- Owen High School, North Buncombe High School, and TC Roberson High School.

Armed with the knowledge presented by Christi, Science Pub attendees will be prepared to share this incredible scientific phenomenon with friends, co-workers, and family. The program takes place at The Collider in downtown Asheville, on the top floor of the Wells Fargo building at 1 Haywood St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for lite bites provided by Ingles Markets, and beverages provided by Asheville Brewing Alliance; the program begins at 6:30p.m.

This is the fourth year AMOS has collaborated with local scientists and breweries to present the Science Pub series. The Collider, an innovation center for climate solutions, is partnering with the museum to co-host the 2017 series. The two nonprofit organizations are located in the same building; AMOS on the ground floor at 43 Patton Ave., and The Collider on the top floor, overlooking Pritchard Park.

For more information about AMOS, the AMOS Science Pub, or The Collider contact Cory Van Auken, cvanauken@ashevillescience.org or (828) 254-7162×3.