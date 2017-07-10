Press release:

Foot Pain Solutions: A Workshop will be held at the Fairview Chiropractic Center, 2 Fairview Hills Dr., Fairview, NC on Thursday, July 13, 5:15 -6 p.m. The causes of many different types of foot problems and do it yourself treatments, as well as when to get professional help, will be discussed. Pre-registered attendees can receive a free digital foot scan. Lecture is free but reservations are required. Call 628-7800.