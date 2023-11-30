Press release from HCA Healthcare:

The State of North Carolina recently expanded Medicaid eligibility, and Mission Health will host several open houses to help community members verify their eligibility and apply for benefits. Please join us for these free events on Dec. 6 from 5-7 pm and on Dec. 7 from 2-5 pm at the A-B Tech Conference Center, 16 Fernihurster Dr., Asheville.

Additional events are also on Dec. 13th from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 204 Haywood St, Asheville and on Dec. 16th from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mission Pardee Health Campus, 2695 Hendersonville Road, Arden

Attendees are asked to bring their latest bank statement, social security number, drivers license/ID and a pay stub as these items will be required for the application process. If you are currently receiving Medicaid benefits, you need not attend these events as there are no changes for current beneficiaries.

Expanded eligibility starts Dec. 1 and adults age 19-64 who are earning up to 138% of the federal poverty line – this means singles earning about $20,000 per year or families of three earning about $34,000 per year – may now qualify.

Please join our experienced team of professionals and to see if you are eligible to enhance your healthcare options by securing Medicaid coverage.