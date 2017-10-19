Press release:
November is National Novel Writing Month! Whether you’ve accepted the NaNoWriMo challenge to write 50,000 words in November, or you’ve set another goal, join us at the Flatiron Writers Room on Sunday, November 19th from 1pm to 4pm to make your daily word count. Bring your own snacks, beverages, pen and paper or laptop, and inspiration. We have WiFi, communal writing space, and free parking. At the end of the day, adjourn to UpCountry Brewing next door, where you can buy yourself a beer as a reward for a productive writing day. This event is FREE but space is limited, so don’t wait to register.
Flatiron Writers Room
5 Covington Street
Asheville, NC 28806
