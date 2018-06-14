Press release from Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina:

Asheville, NC — Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and A-B Tech are offering free classes for anyone who wants to work as a Personal Care Aide (PCA). Classes will meet on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 5:30pm to 8:30pm, beginning June 18, and running through August 1.

“The need for personal care aides is expected to increase by about 50% over the next few years,” says Jaymie Eichorn, Vice President of marketing and communications for Goodwill. “That’s why we’ve partnered with A-B Tech to help prepare folks to meet this need.”

A personal care aide serves patients who are elderly, physically disabled, cognitively impaired, and chronically ill, and are unable to care for themselves. Personal care aides assist their clients in completing everyday tasks such as bathing, dressing, cooking, and housekeeping. Personal care aides may work in hospitals, nursing homes, adult daycare facilities, and private residences (as in-home caretakers).

Upon completion of the course, students will be eligible to interview with employers who are looking for certified PCAs.

For more information call 828-298-9053