Press release from Haywood Community College

Haywood Community College will offer free tuition for curriculum students for the 2021-2022 school year. Through a series of funding sources, including federal, state and local funds, the college is in a position to remove as many financial barriers for new and returning students as possible.

“By expanding free tuition, we want to eliminate any financial roadblock keeping someone from registering,” explains HCC President Dr. Shelley White. “This is a unique opportunity that may not last beyond this year – if the cost of college has been holding you back, now is a great time to start your new future.”

Interested students need to follow the steps below:

Complete the college’s admission processes as directed on https://www.haywood.edu/getting-started/college-credit.

Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Complete the HCC scholarship application by visiting https://www.haywood.academicworks.com.

Meet with your assigned HCC Success Coach prior to enrolling in courses. Email hcc-advising@haywood.edu for more information.

Enroll in a minimum of 6 credit hours at HCC.

According to White, “We understand that finances may not be the only concern about coming to college. HCC has an incredible network of support services such as tutoring, counseling & wellness, success coaches and much more.”

Award amounts vary based on specific needs. Additional assistance may be available to cover expenses such as technology, transportation, and/or childcare. Separate funds exist to help support workforce continuing education students based on availability and eligibility. Additional questions concerning eligibility can be directed to hccaid@haywood.edu.

Funding sources include North Carolina Longleaf Commitment Grant (high school class of 2021 eligible for two years of support), Federal Pell grants, state and local grants and scholarships, HCC Foundation Tuition Free Guarantee (high school class of 2021 eligible for two years of support) and federal emergency relief funds. The expansion of free tuition and fees is a last-dollar program and covers Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 only. The program is subject to continued funding availability.

Fall semester classes begin August 16. Registration is now open. For more information, visit http://www.haywood.edu or call 828-627-2821.

Haywood Community College (HCC) is part of the North Carolina Community College System and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Founded in 1965, it is an open-door institution with the mission to foster an environment that meets the educational needs of the communities it serves, promotes student success in higher education and in the workplace, and facilitates economic development. This includes programs for Haywood County high school students through Career and College Promise and Haywood Early College. The college campus, a designated arboretum, boasts one of the most beautiful college campuses in the state with an iconic mill pond, a productive greenhouse, dahlia gardens, an orchard garden and a rhododendron garden.