Press release from Asheville Tea Party:

On Monday, March 27, 2017, FreedomWorks is sponsoring a rally to support Congressman Mark Meadows in front of the Historic Courthouse in Waynesville, NC at 12:30PM. Asheville Tea Party and Haywood 9-12 are the local grassroots groups supporting this effort. The NC11 Congressman has been making news recently in D.C. The goal is to let him know the folks back home are standing strong with him as he fights to make healthcare more affordable for all Americans.

Supporters are encouraged to come early at 11:30AM to Bocelli’s Italian Eatery (319 No. Haywood St, Waynesville, NC 28786) for a complimentary FreedomWorks lunch, to make signs, and to sign a THANK YOU card for Congressman Mark Meadows.

Thank Mark and all of those who gave us another opportunity to get health care right – #TheyStand4US.

At 12:30PM everyone will walk over to the Courthouse for the sign wave.

Specific Details:

Location of Rally: 285 N Main St, Waynesville, NC 28786

Time: 12:30

Date: Monday, March 27, 2017

Lunch: Bocelli’s Italian Eatery, 319 No. Haywood St, Waynesville, NC 28786 – Time:11:30AM.

FreedomWorks will provide lunch and materials to make signs. After lunch and sign making, we walk over to Mark’s Office at the Courthouse or you can drive.

Parking deck: 150 Branner Ave, Waynesville, NC 28786

Congressman Mark Meadows (R-NC11) is a man of unusual courage and a man of his word at a time when politicians campaign promises mean nothing. NC 11 and the nation are blessed to have him represent We The People. Mark has taken much public pressure and heat from President Trump and Speaker Ryan for his unwavering stand for #FullRepeal of Obamacare and his NO Vote for the disastrous #RyanCare. It’s time for us to publicly stand with Congressman Meadows to say THANK YOU.