Notice from Land of Sky Regional Council:

Public transportation via bus/van services provides millions of trips per year for residents to access jobs, health care, shopping, as well as other services and destinations around Western North Carolina. These services are especially critical for residents with limited or no access to a personal vehicle. Currently, public transportation services are provided by different agencies within county jurisdictions but with limited options for cross-county trips. To help study the potential for providing cross-county public transportation in Western North Carolina, the French Broad River Metropolitan Planning Organization is currently working on a Regional Transit Feasibility Study with Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, and Madison counties.

With a growing region, access to employment and services across county boundaries will be critical for individuals, businesses, and the region as a whole. This study aims to develop recommendations for cross-county public transportation in the French Broad River Metropolitan Planning Organization planning area by identifying potential routes and opportunities for coordination (such as establishing a Regional Transit Authority), developing funding strategies, and creating an implementation plan. At this point in the study, our consultant team wants to hear from the public about issues they see with public transportation and visions for potential future improvements.

The first public survey will be open from December 7th through December 18th. A virtual public meeting is to be held on Tuesday, December 15th at 5:30 PM on Zoom.

This will be the first of two opportunities to participate in a Virtual Public Meeting before the study is expected to wrap up in May 2021. Please follow our social media and the study website for updates on additional engagement opportunities.

Participants can RSVP on the Facebook event page, here:

https://fb.me/e/35IYFbuXY

For more information on the study, please check out the study’s page here:

http://frenchbroadrivermpo.org/regional-transit-feasibility-study/