Press release from the French Broad Vignerons:

Come enjoy some wine and munchies with friends and network!

Our annual meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Pleb Urban Winery, 289 Lyman Street, Asheville NC.

The purpose of our annual meeting is to elect the organization’s officers for the current year as well as vote on several changes in the organization’s bylaws — and to socialize and network with other members. Prospective members are welcome to come meet our regular members and learn more about our organization and activities.

Regular members are encouraged to bring a friend or two and a lunch time munchie and/or a bottle of wine for sharing with 5 other people.

To vote in the election at the annual meeting members, must have their dues paid for the current year.

Go here to pay your $25 annual dues for 2019 using any valid credit card or bring your check or cash for $25 to the meeting.

EXTRA BENEFIT: Members of the French Broad Vignerons will receive a 10% discount on classes and workshops of the Mountain Grape School.

For more information, contact Chuck Blethen at 828-606-3130 or chuck@jeweloftheblueridge.com.