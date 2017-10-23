PRESS RELEASE from French Broad Vignerons:
The French Broad Vignerons are announcing their first Western North Carolina Winery Conference on Monday, November 6, at 9:AM at the Silver Fork Winery in centrally located in Morganton, NC. This conference is specifically targeted to the wineries of the Western North Carolina region including the mountains and western Piedmont and Appalachian wineries.
The conference is open to any wine professional with an interest in regional wines, meads and/or ciders. (Meads and Ciders are judged as wine)
A single fee of $75 covers all sessions, sit down luncheon and published materials. THERE WILL BE NO REGISTRATION AT THE DOOR. Guests from other states/regions may attend.
The conference format will provide informational and interactive experiences. The conference agenda includes the following:
- Increasing tasting room attendance
- The latest about NC ATBF regulations and regulatory issues
- Specific instruction in the maximization of Facebook and the link to Instagram
- Shared experiences from other wineries
- Preliminary group planning for regional initiatives
- A brief discussion about excise taxes
- And the introduction of a new regional resource promoting wines and wineries will be presented
Registration may be accomplished by visiting the French Broad Vigneron website – www.frenchbroadvignerons.org. For further information contact: PETER FLAND, PRESIDENT, FRENCH BROAD VIGNERONS Phone: 828-649-1264 or Email: petefland@frenchbroadvignerons.org
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.