The French Broad Vignerons are announcing their first Western North Carolina Winery Conference on Monday, November 6, at 9:AM at the Silver Fork Winery in centrally located in Morganton, NC. This conference is specifically targeted to the wineries of the Western North Carolina region including the mountains and western Piedmont and Appalachian wineries.

The conference is open to any wine professional with an interest in regional wines, meads and/or ciders. (Meads and Ciders are judged as wine)

A single fee of $75 covers all sessions, sit down luncheon and published materials. THERE WILL BE NO REGISTRATION AT THE DOOR. Guests from other states/regions may attend.

The conference format will provide informational and interactive experiences. The conference agenda includes the following:

Increasing tasting room attendance

The latest about NC ATBF regulations and regulatory issues

Specific instruction in the maximization of Facebook and the link to Instagram

Shared experiences from other wineries

Preliminary group planning for regional initiatives

A brief discussion about excise taxes

And the introduction of a new regional resource promoting wines and wineries will be presented

Registration may be accomplished by visiting the French Broad Vigneron website – www.frenchbroadvignerons.org. For further information contact: PETER FLAND, PRESIDENT, FRENCH BROAD VIGNERONS Phone: 828-649-1264 or Email: petefland@frenchbroadvignerons.org