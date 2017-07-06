The Fresh Market is spicing things up! Food connoisseurs in the Asheville and Hendersonville communities will revel in freshness as the specialty grocer unveils a fully refreshed shopping experience in three neighborhood stores, beginning Wednesday, July 12 at 11 a.m. Guests can discover the best of each category down every aisle with an expanded selection of fresh and delicious food, irresistible bakery items, extensive varieties of farm-fresh produce and effortlessly delicious meal solutions – all curated to inspire guests to make everyday eating extraordinary. The neighborhood specialty grocer will also introduce a Mind & Body department featuring over 1,800 items to help support a healthy lifestyle. The grocer will also debut an interactive sampling station to encourage guests to try new items and flavor-packed recipes each week.

During a visit to the refreshed Asheville and Hendersonville-area stores, guests will be greeted by inviting aromas from the bakery; a full service meat counter boasting the finest cuts of Premium Choice beef, as well as beef ground daily; premium seafood arriving fresh several times each week; and an impressive selection of hand-picked produce fresh off the vine. Every aisle continues to invite culinary discovery from the specialty grocer’s distinctive tastes both near and far, supporting both local neighbors – such as Mrs. Mary’s Famous Chow Chow pickled relish – and top produce from around the world. Finally, signage throughout the store will clearly designate departments and guide those shopping with dietary restrictions or food allergies; highlight organic and local products; and simply inspire guests to live life deliciously.

The Fresh Market guests are invited to indulge in and celebrate a reimagined shopping experience during grand re-opening celebrations beginning Wednesday, July 12 at 11 a.m. and continuing through Sunday, July 16 with not-to-miss cooking demonstrations, in-store sampling, live entertainment, special deals and giveaways.

WHO:

The Fresh Market is a specialty grocer committed to providing fresh, delicious food with friendly service in a warm and inviting atmosphere. From seasonally fresh produce to exceptional quality meat and seafood, signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, The Fresh Market inspires guests to live life deliciously with the finest ingredients and inspiring meal solutions.

WHERE:

The Fresh Market’s Asheville and Hendersonville-area stores:

944 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, N.C.

1378 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, N.C.

223 Greenville Highway, Hendersonville, N.C.

WHAT/WHEN:

Asheville and Hendersonville-area Grand Re-Opening Celebrations

Grand re-opening activities will take place on Wednesday, July 12 beginning at 11 a.m. and continue through Sunday, July 16:

Wednesday, July 12

FREE meal for four from The Fresh Market’s signature Little Big Meal program for the first 50 guests at each store

FREE reusable shopping bag for the first 250 guests at each store

Live bluegrass musicians from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

944 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, N.C.: Michael and Jennifer McLain Band

1378 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, N.C.: Jerry Collins Band

223 Greenville Highway, Hendersonville, N.C.: Saxophone Diva

Grilling demonstration featuring The Fresh Market’s gourmet beef burgers and a variety of Italian sausages

Cooking demonstrations highlighting The Fresh Market’s signature Little Big Meal offerings

Food sampling throughout the stores, including The Fresh Market’s roasted chicken salad from the deli department and farm-fresh, peak season strawberries and grapes from the produce department

Thursday, July 13

“Victuals, An Appalachian Journey” cookbook signing with James Beard Award winning author Ronni Lundy from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

944 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, N.C.

Food sampling throughout the stores, including The Fresh Market’s signature gelato and pear broccoli salad from the deli department

Cooking demonstrations highlighting The Fresh Market’s signature Little Big Meal offerings

Friday, July 14

Food sampling throughout the stores, including fresh mozzarella, grape tomato and basil skewers and The Fresh Market’s signature gelato

Cooking demonstrations highlighting The Fresh Market’s signature Little Big Meal offerings

Saturday, July 15

FREE 16-ounce bag of The Fresh Market’s organic blue tortilla chips and a 16-ounce jar of signature “Nom Nom” medium salsa for the first 50 guests at each store

FREE reusable shopping bag for the first 250 guests at each store

Celebratory mini cupcake sampling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grilling demonstration featuring The Fresh Market’s gourmet beef burgers and a variety of Italian sausages

Cooking demonstrations highlighting The Fresh Market’s signature Little Big Meal offerings

Food sampling throughout the stores, including favorites from the bakery department and The Fresh Market’s roasted chicken salad with French rounds from the deli department

Live bluegrass musicians from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

944 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, N.C.: Michael and Jennifer McLain Band

1378 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, N.C.: Jerry Collins Band

223 Greenville Highway, Hendersonville, N.C.: Saxophone Diva

Sunday, July 16

Food sampling throughout the store including slices of plumcots, nectarines and yellow peaches from the produce department and tastes of peach and pecan baked brie topped with Stonewall Kitchen peach jam

Cooking demonstrations highlighting The Fresh Market’s signature Little Big Meal offerings

MORE INFO:

For more information, please visit thefreshmarket.com/refresh and The Fresh Market on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

###