DuPont Forest, NC: On National Public Lands Day, Saturday September 22, 2018 Friends of DuPont Forest will launch the first ever DuPont Forest Festival, an event celebrating the adventure, wildness, and beauty of DuPont State Recreational Forest.
“We envision a schedule of events that weave in guided tours – hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding, educational lectures, and hands-on demonstrations. I think of it as an outdoor conference that shows off DuPont Forest and teaches our communities about the importance of our public lands and their role in protecting them,” says Sara Landry, executive director of Friends of DuPont Forest.
Friends of DuPont Forest is now accepting proposals for Forest Festival activities. The organization invites members of the community to share their outdoor knowledge and lead a demonstration, tour, or lecture. To put your name in the hat, visit www.dupontforest.com. The deadline to submit your proposal is March 16th, 2018.
Possible activities include:
Science Experiments
Wildlife Hike
Tree Identification Hike
Forestry Demonstration
Fly Fishing Demonstration
Horseback Riding Tour / Demonstration
Map / Compass Demonstration
Outdoor Gear Demonstration
Optimizing Avenza Map App
Mountain Bike Demonstration
Mountain Bike Tour
Demo Day at Lake Julia
Yoga at Big Rock
History Tour
Movie Tour
For questions about the proposal process and / or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Sara Landry at 828.713.2368 or saralandry@dupontforest.com.
