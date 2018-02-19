Press release of DuPont Forest:

DuPont Forest, NC: On National Public Lands Day, Saturday September 22, 2018 Friends of DuPont Forest will launch the first ever DuPont Forest Festival, an event celebrating the adventure, wildness, and beauty of DuPont State Recreational Forest.

“We envision a schedule of events that weave in guided tours – hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding, educational lectures, and hands-on demonstrations. I think of it as an outdoor conference that shows off DuPont Forest and teaches our communities about the importance of our public lands and their role in protecting them,” says Sara Landry, executive director of Friends of DuPont Forest.

Friends of DuPont Forest is now accepting proposals for Forest Festival activities. The organization invites members of the community to share their outdoor knowledge and lead a demonstration, tour, or lecture. To put your name in the hat, visit www.dupontforest.com. The deadline to submit your proposal is March 16th, 2018.

Possible activities include:

Science Experiments

Wildlife Hike

Tree Identification Hike

Forestry Demonstration

Fly Fishing Demonstration

Horseback Riding Tour / Demonstration

Map / Compass Demonstration

Outdoor Gear Demonstration

Optimizing Avenza Map App

Mountain Bike Demonstration

Mountain Bike Tour

Demo Day at Lake Julia

Yoga at Big Rock

History Tour

Movie Tour

For questions about the proposal process and / or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Sara Landry at 828.713.2368 or saralandry@dupontforest.com.