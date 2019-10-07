Press release from the Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway:

On Monday, Oct. 2, current and past members of the board of trustees of the Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway Inc. attended an open house at Crossroads Baptist Church to review plans for the Crossroads at West Asheville development. The developer of the property is Catalyst Capital Partners of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The proposal includes 384 apartments, 50 low-rise apartments, 56 vacation rentals, 150 senior housing units, 64 single family units, 11,000 square feet of retail space and 40,000 square feet of office space.

The Buncombe County Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing regarding the development at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 12:00 p.m. at 30 Valley Street in Asheville.

The Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway has concerns about the scope and impact of the development on Hominy Creek and the Hominy Creek Greenway.

Our organization’s mission is to protect the 14 acre community green space and City of Asheville park we have managed and been the stewards since 2011.

The overall size and scope of the development will have an impact on the viewshed due to the placement and height of the structures.

The development is on a unique parcel of land within the Hominy Creek watershed and will impact the water quality due to run off from parking lots and construction.

An increase in traffic flow in the surrounding neighborhood will impact public safety among pedestrians who use the Hominy Creek Greenway.

The Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway seek the opportunity to work with the developer, the State of North Carolina, Buncombe County, and the City of Asheville to implement the following:

That the developer repair the eroding stream bank on their property and create a substantial buffer of woody plants along Hominy Creek to protect it from runoff and other impacts during and after construction of the development.

That the developer examine how the size and placement of structures and parking lots will impact the viewshed of users of the Hominy Creek Greenway and adapt to minimize the impact on the viewshed.

That the developer use low-impact construction practices and building techniques to capture and filter stormwater runoff to minimize the impact on Hominy Creek.

That Buncombe County require the developer build a section of greenway that is open to the public. A new or established community group, such as the Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway, could serve as stewards.

That Buncombe County and the City of Asheville add and improve pedestrian infrastructure to accommodate the potential increase in use of the Hominy Creek Greenway by the residents of the development and members of the community surrounding the Hominy Creek Greenway.

That the State of North Carolina consider improvements to I-240/I-26 access ramps and an additional access ramp at Bear Creek Road and I-240/I-26 to minimize traffic flow onto side streets in the surrounding community.

The following documents about the development are included below:

https://www.buncombecounty.org/common/planning/calendar-files/adjustment-board/2019-10-09/CrossroadsSitePlan.pdf

https://www.buncombecounty.org/common/planning/calendar-files/adjustment-board/2019-10-09/Agenda.pdf